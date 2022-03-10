'In the presence of greatness' - Celtic's Ange Postecoglou leaves rival Premiership coach in awe

Marvin Bartley, the Livingston assistant manager, has revealed how he was left in awe after his post-match meeting with the Celtic boss, describing the experience as like being “in the presence of greatness.”

Speaking on Clyde 1, Bartley said: “I was lucky enough to get a couple of minutes with Ange after. And you just felt like you were in the presence of greatness. It sounds weird. He has this kind of aura about him.”

He was also fullsome in his praise for the Celtic performance.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has been praised by Livingston assistant coach Marvin Bartley. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“I have to be honest, they were unbelievable. You talk about their players. I’m a great believer in Callum McGregor and the ability that he has. But Tom Rogic was unplayable. Some of the things he was doing with the ball were absolutely unbelievable. I thought he was absolutely fantastic. James Forrest was brilliant as well.

“Maeda as well. He’s a player I’ve looked at a couple of times, like against Hibs. He didn’t have too many touches but his movement was absolutely frightening in that game.

“For me, if Celtic perform like that there’s not a lot you can do. It’s one of those games I’ve watched back two or three times because you need to learn from games like that.”

Bartley’s comments led to accusations on Twitter that he was ‘angling’ for a job at Celtic.

The former Hibs midfielder replied to one user, stating: “Why can’t somebody give credit to a team/manager/player and it just be that? Whenever I work as a pundit there is no angle just the way I see it (more than happy to have a discussion as to why you think I wrong) and that will continue my friend!”