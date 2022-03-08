Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley gives insight to free-kick routine and 'chill-out' time

Matt O’Riley has revealed the reasoning for his green-fingered routine when shaping up a corner or free kick.

By David Oliver
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 6:16 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 6:17 pm
Celtic's Matt O'Riley in action against Dundee United. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Curious Celtic fans asked the midfielder about various aspects of his play, life and career in a club media Q&A – including why he always picks up a section of the playing surface before a set-piece.

It’s more science than superstitition for the 21-year-old though, as he explained the way the grass moves in the air aids his delivery of the ball – and it’s all about wind direction.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

He explained: “It's actually to do with the wind. I'm always curious to see what's going on with it because it can change a lot during the game. It helps me figure out where I want to put it.”

The former Fulham and MK Dons player also revealed he meditates “a lot” when he needs a little peace, but his drive to training is anything but quiet – preferring Aerosmith and AC/DC in the car.

Read More

Read More
Scott Brown: Celtic would welcome captain back 'with open arms' says ex-Parkhead...

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today.

Celtic's Matt O'Riley inspects the pitch at the Aspmyra Stadion. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Matt O'RileyMK DonsFulham
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.