Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley gives insight to free-kick routine and 'chill-out' time

Celtic's Matt O'Riley in action against Dundee United. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Curious Celtic fans asked the midfielder about various aspects of his play, life and career in a club media Q&A – including why he always picks up a section of the playing surface before a set-piece.

It’s more science than superstitition for the 21-year-old though, as he explained the way the grass moves in the air aids his delivery of the ball – and it’s all about wind direction.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He explained: “It's actually to do with the wind. I'm always curious to see what's going on with it because it can change a lot during the game. It helps me figure out where I want to put it.”

The former Fulham and MK Dons player also revealed he meditates “a lot” when he needs a little peace, but his drive to training is anything but quiet – preferring Aerosmith and AC/DC in the car.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today.