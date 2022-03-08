Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley gives insight to free-kick routine and 'chill-out' time

Curious Celtic fans asked the midfielder about various aspects of his play, life and career in a club media Q&A – including why he always picks up a section of the playing surface before a set-piece.
It’s more science than superstitition for the 21-year-old though, as he explained the way the grass moves in the air aids his delivery of the ball – and it’s all about wind direction.
He explained: “It's actually to do with the wind. I'm always curious to see what's going on with it because it can change a lot during the game. It helps me figure out where I want to put it.”
The former Fulham and MK Dons player also revealed he meditates “a lot” when he needs a little peace, but his drive to training is anything but quiet – preferring Aerosmith and AC/DC in the car.