Celtic got a taste of their own medicine in Germany as they came crashing back down to earth with a 7-1 Champions League defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

Brendan Rodgers' side had won their previous 17 matches and scored 33 goals this season before arriving at the Signal Iduna Park in confident mood, fresh from a 6-0 win over St Johnstone on Saturday and a 5-1 victory over Slovan Bratislava in their Champions League opener.

But they found the step up in class too much to handle as they were overrun by last year's runners-up, not helped by the absence of centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers and some slack passing throughout their team.

Celtic were briefly level when Daizen Maeda cancelled out Emre Can's early penalty but Karim Adeyemi bagged a first-half hat-trick and Serhou Guirassy also scored from the spot before the interval.

Guirassy and Felix Nmecha piled on the misery after the interval as Rodgers found himself presiding over another Champions League thrashing.

Celtic's heaviest European defeat remains a 7-0 loss in Barcelona during Rodgers' first spell in charge and he also suffered a 7-1 defeat against Paris St Germain and a 6-0 loss to Atletico Madrid.

We give each starter involved a mark out of ten for their performance in Germany:

1 . Kasper Schmeichel Made a couple of smart saves, but conceded the first penalty and was beaten too easily by Adeyemi for the third goal. Shipped seven goals on a wretched evening for the veteran Dane. 2 | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Alistair Johnston The Canadian right-back's poor pass allowed Dortmund to build for the sixth goal and he was a pale imitation of the right-back who has excelled domestically this term. Appeared to come off late on with a back injury. 2 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Auston Trusty Came in for Cameron Carter-Vickers, but the fellow American was given the roughest of rides in Dortmund. Unlucky to deflect in Dortmund's second goal. Looked out of his depth, like all of his team-mates, in this arena. 2 | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Liam Scales Ragdolled by Guirassy for most of the match, emphasised by the big striker's second goal of the evening when he burst through paper-thin resistance. 2 | AP Photo Sales