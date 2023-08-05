'If it’s an international team Celtic are 2-0 down': Malky Mackay assesses defeat and laments moments in game

Ross County Malky Mackay was left to rue his side failing to capitalise on placing Celtic under early pressure in their 4-2 defeat in the east of Glasgow – as he suggested the Scottish champions’ playing style allows a certain calibre of team to do.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay during the match against Celtic.

The Highland club had two early openings as the made their hosts appear vulnerable at the back, only to find themselves two goals within 26 minutes. Two second-half goals prevented them being on the wrong end of a hefty beating but Mackay believes the positive approach he drew from his players who retained they top flight status only at the last gaps in the play-off final against Partick Thistle would have left Celtic toiling in the continental arena.

“I said to the boys before the game that we knew that if Celtic play well and you don’t, you’re going to get beat,” Mackay said. “If tactically you don’t get it right you are going to get damaged. I thought we started really well. International standard teams score goals against Celtic – Yokohama and Bilbao just did it – and we had two chances in the first 15 minutes. If it’s an international team Celtic are 2-0 down and that changes dynamics. It didn’t and they are who they are, they play and they pass.

“Our shape and system was good. So was our discipline but we gave away a stupid penalty – it’s nothing – and then didn’t defend a cross and then we are 3-0 down at half-time. I know that 3-0 can go on to be six and seven, it can just get away from you.