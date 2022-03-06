What channel is Celtic's game at Livingston on? Match stream and TV details, team info, cinch Premiership odds

TV Cameras will take in Celtic's trip to Livingston where they have not won in five attempts. (Picture: SNS)

Sky Sports cameras will be at the Tony Macaroni Arena for the only match of the day and, barring an unlikely ten-goal swing to Celtic’s goal difference they will end Sunday top of the cinch league table depite Rangers’ win at Ibrox on Saturday.

They have struggled on artificial surfaces before this season – losing at Livingston before struggling in away games at Alloa and Bodo/Glimt in the Conference League.

Here’s the key match info you’ll need to tune in...

How to watch

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event an Sky Sports Football (Sky 401 & 403/ Virgin 501 & 503). That means it will also be able to be streamed via the Sky Go app.

BBC One Scotland will show highlights at 11.35pm on Sportscene with an early viewing available on BBC Scotland channel and iPlayer at 7.15pm.

Match details

Who: Livingston v Celtic

What: cinch Premeirship

Where: Tony Macaroni Arena, Livingston

When: 12pm, Sunday, March 6, 2022

Referee: Nick Walsh – click here

Previous meetings?

Celtic have not lost a domestic match since their last visit to the ‘Spaghetti-had’ in September. That day finished 1-0 for the home side and it has not been a happy hunting ground for the green and white side of Glasgow, with no wins in their last five visits.

At Celtic Park it’s not been quite as troublesome for the current cinch league leaders, but recently there have been two scoreless draws at Parkhead for David Martindale’s side – either side of a heavy 6-0 reverse

Anything else?

An interesting stat is that only one player in the Celtic squad has ever won at Livingston – James McCarthy, when he was a teenager at Hamilton in 2007. Plenty like Greg Taylor, Anthony Ralston ,Scott Bain and David Turnbull have tried, but have not won with either Celtic or their previous clubs.

Odds

Other bets: Both teams to Score 11/10 (betway)

First Scorer: Lial Abada 5/1 (Boylesports), Tom Rogic 13/2 (Paddypower), Alan Forrest 16/1 (McBookie), Nicky Devlin 125/1 (William Hill).