After a midweek schedule of fixtures that saw the three leaders win to nil, and Livingston move into the top-four, the situation remains the same in the Premiership where Aberdeen have slid into tenth place ahead of a trip to champions Rangers on Saturday.

It promises to be a special day for the Ibrox side who are kicking off a month of celebrations remembering the ‘Gallant Pioneers’ who formed the football club in Glasgow 150 years ago. The Dons’ last visit was an incident-packed 2-2 draw and the same referee has been appointed for this weekend’s match.

It is not the first of the weekend though as the Championship gets the action underway on Friday night at Firhill where Partick Thistle host Inverness Caledonian Thistle – a side without a win since December 11 and six draws to their name since the start of 2022.

Four more matches in the second tier follow on Saturday with leaders Arbroath at home to John Hughes’ Dunfermline the pick of the bunch.

In the top flight St Mirren are in the Highlands to face Ross County, Mark McGhee returns to Motherwell with Dundee, Hibs host St Johnstone in a re-run of last year’s Scottish Cup final and Dundee United host Hearts.

Celtic are at Livingston on Sunday in the televised lunchtime kick-off.

Referees have been appointed for each and they have been in the news this week too, trialling potential VAR systems at Hampden as the SPFL looks to implement new technology in the future.

Scroll through to see which match officials and referees will be taking charge of the games around the grounds this weekend.

Partick Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Th. Friday, March 4, 2022. Kick off 7.45pm | cinch Championship | Referee: Colin Steven

Dundee Utd v Hearts Saturday, March 5, 2022. Kick off 3pm. | cinch Premiership | Referee: Willie Collum

Hibs v St Johnstone Saturday, March 5, 2022. Kick off 3pm. | cinch Premiership | Referee: Craig Napier

Motherwell v Dundee Saturday, March 5, 2022. Kick off 3pm. | cinch Premiership | Referee: Andrew Dallas