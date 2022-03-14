What channel is the Celtic match on? Dundee United Scottish Cup tie TV details

We already know three of the teams who are in the hat for the semi-finals after Hearts overcame St Mirren 4-2 at Tynecastle, Hibs prevailed 2-1 over Motherwell at Fir Park and Rangers recorded a straightforward 3-0 win away at Dens Park.

However, this match on Tayside has the potential to be a much closer affair.

Under Tam Courts, Dundee United have improved and have been stiff opposition on their own turf, while Celtic are eyeing up a domestic treble after winning the Premier Sports Cup and currently leading the cinch Premiership.

Dundee United welcome Celtic to Tannadice on Monday evening.

Match details

When: Monday, March 14, 7.45pm

Where: Tannadice Park, Dundee

Referee: John Beaton

Odds: Dundee United 9/1, Draw 6/1, Celtic 1/4

How can I watch the match?

Premier Sports and the BBC are the broadcast partners for this year’s Scottish Cup. Premier Sports are the main rights holder and therefore often pick matches involving the Old Firm. That is no different tonight, with the tie being screened live on Premier Sports 1

Can I listen on the radio?

Yes. BBC Radio Scotland will have live coverage from Tannadice.

When is the draw for the semi-finals?

The draw for the last four will be made at the conclusion of the Dundee United v Celtic game and will be live on both television and radio.