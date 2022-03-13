Elias Melkersen: Hibs boss explains why teenage forward had to bide his time

"We couldn't really throw him in,” said Maloney. “The last six weeks, he has to take huge credit for what he's done and some of the coaches have worked really hard with him. He's worked so hard to get to a position where he can perform like that."It's just amazing, it's his first start and he can take every bit of credit and be really proud with what he did today, two brilliant goals."“He's only 19 - he's set a fairly high bar - but they were different types of goals and he had another chance in the first half."He's just worked extremely hard. He's got a great mentality, he understood the process coming in, and he's earned that start."Christian Doidge has had a really tough time with injury but I'm going to have to rely on him as well until the end of the season so with those two as nines, it's really positive."Maloney was asked whether Melkersen was lucky to escape a red card for overcelebrating. Following a booking for a flailing arm, the teenager got close to the away support and flirted with a second card. Maloney, however, reckons common sense prevailed."He's a young man so I think when you score your first two goals for a new club in a new country, I think [referee] Willie Collum probably made the right decision,” said Maloney. “He was very, very excited and rightly so, he's worked extremely hard to have moments like that."