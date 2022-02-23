What channel is Celtic's match Bodo/Glimt on? TV and stream details, Europa Conference League kick-off time, team news

Bodo/Glimt have the advantage after their 3-1 first leg win and the Eliteserien champions have home advantage for the second leg of the UEFA COnference League game.

Celtic have declined the opportunity to train on the synthetic surface, instead deciding to train in Glasgow before making the journey north.

Ominously AS Roma did the same ahead of a 6-1 defeat in Norway and inclement weather is expected on Thursday so all those making the trip to the game at the Aspmyra Stadium are in for a chilly evening – but those staying warmer at home can watch the game on TV – here’s how to tune in...

Match details

What: UEFA Europa Conference League

Who: Bodo/Glimt v Celtic

Referee: Sergei Ivanov (Russia)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is left dejected as Bodo/Glimt celebrate their Europa Conference League first leg win at Celtic Park last week. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

When: 5.45pm, Thursday, February 24, 2022

Where: Aspmyra Stadium, Bodo

How to watch

Bodo/Glimt supporters celebrate at full time after the Europa Conference League first leg win at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

As with the other two major UEFA competitions, BT Sport holds the broadcast rights and after showing Celtic’s Europa League group stage campaign, and will continue to follow Ange Postecoglou’s men in the Conference League.

Coverage starts at 5.15pm on BT Sport ESPN (Sky 423, Virgin 533) or online via the BT Sport app.

What is the UEFA Conference League?

The third UEFA competition was introduced this season as part of the continental club competition structure in Europe, with a focus primarily on extending the continental involvement of clubs from countries who don’t otherwise perform well, or for long, in the two more established competitions – the Champions League and Europa League.

That said, teams from big markets, like the seventh-placed side in the English Premier League, are also admitted as as teams who drop out of the Europa League – much like the Europa League absorbs some of the non-qualifiers and third-placed sides from the Champions League.

That is how Celtic are involved this season. While Aberdeen and Hibs failed to make the group stages, Celtic are in the knock-outs by virtue of their third placed finish in their Europa League group, having dropped into that round from their Champions League qualifiers exit.

Bodo/Glimt also entered the Conference League via elimination from the early Champions League qualifiers - but have defeated Roma 6-1 at home in their European campaign this term.