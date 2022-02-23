Celtic change to Conference League custom amid Norway weather warning

Some typically wintery weather is forecast over the next two days for the area around Bodo/Glimt’s home patch, which falls within the Arctic Circle. Thunderstorms, sleet, 50mph wind have been predicted by inclement weather forecasts with a matchday temperature expected to feel around minus-five degrees celcius.

Celtic will avoid extended exposure to the cold climate by flying in-and-out for the Conference League second leg match without training on their host venue the night before the match, as is customary in UEFA competitions. Instead they will train in Scotland before flying out for the match.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwegian football pundit Carl-Erik Torp has warned it could be a mistake after Jose Mourinho and Roma followed a similar plan – and lost 6-1 on the synthetic surface in October.

Bodo/Glimt players lead 3-1 from the first leg but Celtic won't take part in any Norwegian training sessions before the match (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Torp said: “It is a strange decision by Celtic. They should have learned from Roma.

“I assume it is an assessment in relation to the sporting benefits of training under the weather conditions that have been announced.

“But there is a huge difference in the surface of Celtic Park and Aspmyra."

The match kicks off at 5.45pm UK time and will be shown live on BT Sport 3 and in an online stream via the BT Sport player. The away goals rule does not apply in the event of a draw, but the Norwegian champions hold a two-goal advantage after winning the first leg at Celtic Park 3-1 last week.