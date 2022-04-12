How Celtic can win the Premiership title against Rangers - the post-split results needed

The SPFL announced the post-split fixtures on Monday afternoon and threw up a slight surprise with the fourth league Old Firm clash scheduled for the second fixture card on Sunday, May 1.

There was an expectation that it would be played on the first fixture card, seven days after the teams are due to meet in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scheduling Rangers’ trip to Celtic Park on May 1 opens up the possibility of Ange Postecoglou’s men securing the league title against their rivals.

Celtic could win the title against Rangers when they play each other at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

To do so, Celtic would need to defeat Ross County on April 24 and rely on Giovanni van Bronckhort’s side dropping points at Motherwell on the same afternoon.

The league leaders would then need to follow it up with a win over Rangers the week after.

If Rangers were to draw with Motherwell and then lose to their rivals, Celtic would have an 11-point lead with three games remaining.

Either way, the fourth league derby of the campaign is set to be a decisive one. The reigning champions will know they have to win to maintain their hopes of retaining the title they fought so hard to win last season with an unbeaten season.

It is one of six post-split games pencilled in by Sky Sports with five of those featuring Celtic with the expectation they will win the league. Bookies have the Parkhead side as strong odds-on favourites at 1/33 to win the title.