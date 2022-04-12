'It’s got to be corrected, but it shouldn’t be publicised either' - strong comments on shameful Rangers v Celtic incidents

Glass bottles left behind after the match during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox.

However, Kenny Dalglish believes it is important to see the actions of supporters housed in home sections for what they were – despicable behaviour from a couple of mindless idiots. Broken glass strewn across the goal area to be occupied by Celtic keeper Joe Hart’s goal delayed the restart for the 2-1 victory by Ange Postecoglou’s side. That followed Celtic physio Daniel Friel requiring stitches on a head wound as a result of being hit by a bottle as he made his way down the tunnel at the interval. The Scottish football legend maintains it is important not to allow such thuggish conduct to set the agenda.

“Nobody needs it. It doesn’t matter who is playing – if there’s 200 at the game it doesn’t matter,” Dalglish said. “You don’t do it. There is no need to discuss it because there is no need to give them coverage but you’ve got to be able to behave when you go to the matches – that’s for everybody. It’s hard if you’re losing but it’s even harder if you’re locked up and behind bars.

“It’s 50,000 people at a game. It’s not right but it’s still unfair on the other 49,998 people to be classed in the same breath as the guys that’s thrown it on. I’ve not got any message for anybody, but it was silly. One of their own players could’ve fallen on that glass [in the goal mouth], they were attacking that. Or even if they were defending it. It must’ve broken when it came on.