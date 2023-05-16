All Sections
How Ange Postecoglou will strengthen Celtic for Champions League as Neil Lennon in 'few will be leaving' claim

Neil Lennon believes Ange Postecoglou will look to “add a bit of physicality” to his Celtic side ahead for their Champions League campaign next season.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 16th May 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 10:36 BST
The former Parkhead boss also admitted that players will exit to “balance the books” in what will be an interesting summer for the club. Celtic are on course to win the treble having already won the League Cup and Scottish Premiership. Only Championship side Inverness CT stand in their way in the final and a fifth treble in six seasons.

Winning the league title ensures the club will enter the Champions League group stages for the second time in a row. It will be an area Postecoglou will be looking to improve on having finished bottom of their group this season, picking up two points from their six games against Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk.

"I think he will look to strengthen the squad,” Lennon told talkSPORT. “I think a few will be leaving, maybe looking to try to balance the books that way. But if he does get over the line with the Treble which would be a great success for him, you have got to look at participating strongly in the Champions League. He will want to do that.

"They have a good nucleus of a squad but you saw the results in the Champions League, they were a little short. I think he will add a bit of physicality and a bit of quality to that."

Celtic have been linked with Dutch defender Xavier Mbuyamba, the 6ft5in Volendam centre-back.

Ange Postecoglou will lead Celtic into another Champions League group stage campaign next season. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Ange Postecoglou will lead Celtic into another Champions League group stage campaign next season. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
