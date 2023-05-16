While there are three rounds of the Scottish Premiership remaining, plus the Scottish Cup final where Celtic will be aiming to complete a treble, there is a fascination about the summer transfer window with a number of clubs set for a rebuild or significant tweaks to their squad.

Ryan Kent latest

Speaking earlier this month, Rangers boss Michael Beale said he didn’t believe there was any truth in the speculation surrounding Ryan Kent and a move to Fenerbahce. It had been reported the Turkish giants had offered the player a three-year deal. The winger is out of contract at the end of the campaign and could depart Ibrox. Now, further reports from Turkey, via Sports Digitale, suggest Kent has reached an agreement with Fener who trail rivals Galatasaray by five points at the top of the table.

Celtic eye giant defender

Xavier Mbuyamba is attracting interest following a breakthrough season with Volendam in the Eredivisie. One of those teams reportedly interested are Celtic. According to Sky Sports, the Scottish champions have been impressed by the 6ft5in centre-back who has spent time with Barcelona and Chelsea in his formative years. A Dutch youth international, the right-footed Mbuyamba is also wanted by Ajax, AZ Alkmaar and Watford.

Hearts ace in contract admission

Josh Ginnelly is one of 11 Hearts players out of contract at the end of the season and the most important. The Englishman has emerged as a key figure in attack, scoring his 12th goal of the season in the 2-2 draw with St Mirren at the end of the season. The 26-year-old, speaking to the Evening News, expressed his interest in extending his stay but explained one of his key considerations before committing his future to the club. “Ideally, I do want to stay,” he admitted. “I haven’t seen my family more than three times this year. It’s a long way for me to go if I want to go home – six or seven hours. These things all come into play. If I do decide to sign then I have to bring everybody up, so I have to make sure the deal is right. My family is the only thing I’m bothered about.”

Rangers transfer target boost

Dujon Sterling has been strongly linked with a move to Rangers. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Dujon Sterling is a name that has been strongly linked with a move to Ibrox with suggestions that he could be one of Michael Beale's first summer signings alongside Kieran Dowell from Norwich City. The 23-year-old has spent the season on loan at Stoke City, demonstrating his versatility on either side of the defence. The Scottish Sun reports he has rejected a contract offer from parent club Chelsea.