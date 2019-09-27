Hibs v Celtic, Rangers v Hearts Betfred Cup semi-final dates, times, ticket prices and TV confirmed by SPFL

The dates and times for the Betfred Cup semi-final have been confirmed.

Following discussions between the SPFL, the four clubs, the police and BT Sport the schedule has been set with both matches to be played at Hampden Park.

As reported, Hibs and Celtic will face each other on Saturday, 2 November at the unusual time of 5.30pm.

Hearts will face Rangers the following day with a 3pm kick-off.

Both matches will be televised on BT Sport.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "We are delighted to announce the arrangements for this season’s Betfred Cup semi-finals, including confirmation that ticket prices have been frozen for the third consecutive year. We are all looking forward to two fantastic matches live on BT Sport and wish all competing clubs the best of luck."

While Celtic and Rangers defeated Partick Thistle and Livingston respectively in 90 minutes on Wednesday at the quarter-final stage, Hearts and Hibs went all the way to penalties in their ties.

Last season both semi-finals took place on the Sunday due to the Old Firm's involvement in the Europa League.

After initially being scheduled for Hampden Park, the Hearts v Celtic clash was eventually switched to BT Murrayfield.

The Parkhead side will be looking to win their fourth straight League Cup.

Ticket prices range from £25 to £35 for adults and £10 for over 65/under-16. For full ticket details visit the SPFL website.

