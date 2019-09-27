The unusual time slot for Celtic v Hibs in the Betfred Cup semi-final - Hearts and Rangers set for Sunday fixture

Celtic and Hibs are set to face each other after 5pm on Saturday evening in the Betfred Cup semi-final.

Reported by the Scottish Sun, the decision was taken following discussions between key stakeholders, including the clubs, SPFL, police and BT Sport who will televise both fixtures.

The Scotsman understands that's the case with Celtic v Hibs taking place on Saturday, 2 November after 5pm, with Rangers v Hearts the following day in the afternoon.

Neil Lennon's men eased past Partick Thistle as their rivals defeated Livingston in the quarter-finals during the week. The Edinburgh clubs both progressed after a penalty shoot-out.

Last season brought controversy at the semi-final stage with the Old Firm taking part in the Europa League the Thursday prior.

The SPFL sought to schedule Hearts v Celtic and Aberdeen v Rangers for the same Sunday, both taking place at Hampden Park. However, after much discussion about the logistics of doing so, the Hearts v Celtic fixture was moved to Edinburgh and staged at BT Murrayfield.

Usually the Saturday fixture is an early kick-off, albeit last season brought controversy over the semi-finals.

