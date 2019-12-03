Hearts set to appoint new manager, Celtic and Rangers eye £1m defender, Ibrox trial for ex-Chelsea kid, Aberdeen make Cosgrove admission - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Hearts to hire Stendel

Hearts are set to announce the appointment of Daniel Stendel in the next 24 hours. (Scottish Sun)

- Barnsley have written to Hearts to demand compensation if the club hire Stendel. It was thought the Tynecastle side wouldn't require to pay the manager's severance package, but the Championship club insist that's not the case. (Daily Mail)

- Former Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed he recommended taking the Hearts job to Stendel. (Daily Record)

Rangers trial ex-Chelsea kid

Rangers have handed a trial to former Chelsea youngster Adrian Akande. The 16-year-old Nigerian has been without a club since deciding to leave the Stamford Bridge side. (Daily Record)

Old Firm eye Carlisle ace

Both Celtic and Rangers are believed to be tracking Jarrad Branthwaite. The 17-year-old centre-back has impressed since bursting into the first-team this season. He is believed to be worth around £1 million. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee's sell-on gaffe

Dundee will not receive a penny if Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is sold for a high transfer fee, having failed to secure a sell-on clause in the deal that brought the Finnish international to Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers hit with charge

Rangers have been hit with a Uefa charge but have avoided fresh sanctions over sectarian singing. The club face Uefa disciplinary action for their fans “setting off fireworks” at last week’s Europa League draw against Feyenoord in Rotterdam. (The Scotsman)

McInnes on Cosgrove

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes admits star striker Sam Cosgrove could be sold in January, but only if the Pittodrie club receive a top offer for the 23-year-old. (Daily Record)

Jack to identify signings

Hibs boss Jack Ross will use the downtime between games in the club’s upcoming heavy schedule to begin identifying January window signing targets. (The Scotsman)

McGregor close to return

Hibs defender Darren McGregor will take a huge step towards a first-team return when he plays in today’s SPFL Reserve League Cup clash with St Mirren. (Evening News)