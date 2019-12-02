Rangers charged by Uefa over flares at Feyenoord but not songs

Rangers have been hit with a Uefa charge but have avoided fresh sanctions over sectarian singing.

The club face Uefa disciplinary action for their fans “setting off fireworks” at last week’s Europa League draw against Feyenoord in Rotterdam.

There had been speculation Rangers could face a third charge over sectarian chants this season but the fireworks issue is the only one listed on the charge sheet.

Some reports had claimed Rangers fans might have prompted fresh action over sectarian chants, leading to speculation over a potential stadium closure for their deciding group match against Young Boys on 12 December after 3,000-seat sections were closed off in two earlier games.

However, the sole charge will be decided by Uefa’s disciplinary panel on 27 February 27 next year and will likely lead to a relatively minor fine.

Feyenoord have also been charged with setting off fireworks and blocking stairways.

Rangers told STV yesterday: “We are already in the process of banning two of the individuals for displaying an offensive banner en route to Rotterdam.

“If we can identify those responsible for setting off flares, their punishment will be the same.”