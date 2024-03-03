Hearts and Celtic player ratings as Jambos top man lands 9 - but champions score poorly with just one pass mark

We give each starter involved in the match between Hearts and Celtic a mark out of ten for their performance at Tynecastle, with the Jambos winning 2-0:

Hearts player ratings

Zander Clark: Saved Adam Idah’s penalty and was flawless thereafter, making two excellent second-half stops from the Irishman. An impressive performance. 9

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark and midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof impressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Sibbick: A rare start for the centre-half, but he was unflustered at the back and held firm when Celtic pressed for a goal. 8

Stephen Kingsley: Played in the heart of a back three and despite struggling with an injury, kept the backline in check. 8

Kye Rowles: Good on the left side of the defence and recovered well from a chastening afternoon at Ibrox last weekend and being subsequently dropped for derby. 8

Dexter Lembikisa: Put in a right good shift down his flank and was willing to attack. 8

Calem Nieuwenhof: The energetic midfielder drove his team forward and continues to improve. A maiden Australia call-up can’t be far away. 8

Beni Baningime: Used the ball diligently and also put in some strong tackles. Hearts midfield ticks over better for his presence. 8

Jorge Grant: Showed excellent composure to net from the spot. 7

Alex Cochrane: Gave away the penalty after being caught on the wrong side of Yang but steadily improved as the game went on. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Forrest: Delayed his pass a fraction too long for disallowed goal by Shankland but kept the Celtic defence on its toes with his pace. 7

Lawrence Shankland: Led Hearts’ attack really well despite a hamstring injury and his deadliness in front of goal was highlighted by his strike – his 27th of the season. 8

Substitutes: Macauley Tait, a young midfielder, put himself about, and Cammy Devlin, Kyosuke Tagawa and Aidan Denholm were also summoned from the bench.

Celtic player ratings

Joe Hart: No chance with either goal and had one dodgy moment with the ball at his feet. 5

Alistair Johnston: Tried to support Celtic’s attack but it was difficult when down to ten men. 5

Cameron Carter-Vickers: Tried his best to lead Celtic in Callum McGregor’s absence and was kept honest by Shankland. 5

Liam Scales: Probably one of Celtic’s better defenders as they toiled against the numerical disadvantage. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greg Taylor: Unfortunate ricochet led to Hearts' second goal on a tricky afternoon down his left side. 5

Tomoki Iwata: Was pretty combative in midfield but did concede the penalty for handball – not that he knew much about it. 5

Matt O’Riley: A quiet performance from the Dane, who was unable to drive the midfield forward. 5

Paulo Bernardo: Came off at the break for Kyogo Furuhashi. Had been a reasonable presence in midfield before then. 4

Yang Hjun-Jun: Won Celtic the penalty with a good run but was then sent off for an unintentional yet dangerous challenge on Alex Cochrane. 3

Adam Idah: Not a good day for the Irishman. Led the line well enough but missed a penalty and lacked composure with two second-half chances. 4

Daizen Maeda: Flashed a header over the bar. Plenty of energy but not enough end product. 5