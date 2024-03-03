Hearts and Celtic player ratings as Jambos top man lands 9 - but champions score poorly with just one pass mark
We give each starter involved in the match between Hearts and Celtic a mark out of ten for their performance at Tynecastle, with the Jambos winning 2-0:
Hearts player ratings
Zander Clark: Saved Adam Idah’s penalty and was flawless thereafter, making two excellent second-half stops from the Irishman. An impressive performance. 9
Toby Sibbick: A rare start for the centre-half, but he was unflustered at the back and held firm when Celtic pressed for a goal. 8
Stephen Kingsley: Played in the heart of a back three and despite struggling with an injury, kept the backline in check. 8
Kye Rowles: Good on the left side of the defence and recovered well from a chastening afternoon at Ibrox last weekend and being subsequently dropped for derby. 8
Dexter Lembikisa: Put in a right good shift down his flank and was willing to attack. 8
Calem Nieuwenhof: The energetic midfielder drove his team forward and continues to improve. A maiden Australia call-up can’t be far away. 8
Beni Baningime: Used the ball diligently and also put in some strong tackles. Hearts midfield ticks over better for his presence. 8
Jorge Grant: Showed excellent composure to net from the spot. 7
Alex Cochrane: Gave away the penalty after being caught on the wrong side of Yang but steadily improved as the game went on. 7
Alan Forrest: Delayed his pass a fraction too long for disallowed goal by Shankland but kept the Celtic defence on its toes with his pace. 7
Lawrence Shankland: Led Hearts’ attack really well despite a hamstring injury and his deadliness in front of goal was highlighted by his strike – his 27th of the season. 8
Substitutes: Macauley Tait, a young midfielder, put himself about, and Cammy Devlin, Kyosuke Tagawa and Aidan Denholm were also summoned from the bench.
Celtic player ratings
Joe Hart: No chance with either goal and had one dodgy moment with the ball at his feet. 5
Alistair Johnston: Tried to support Celtic’s attack but it was difficult when down to ten men. 5
Cameron Carter-Vickers: Tried his best to lead Celtic in Callum McGregor’s absence and was kept honest by Shankland. 5
Liam Scales: Probably one of Celtic’s better defenders as they toiled against the numerical disadvantage. 6
Greg Taylor: Unfortunate ricochet led to Hearts' second goal on a tricky afternoon down his left side. 5
Tomoki Iwata: Was pretty combative in midfield but did concede the penalty for handball – not that he knew much about it. 5
Matt O’Riley: A quiet performance from the Dane, who was unable to drive the midfield forward. 5
Paulo Bernardo: Came off at the break for Kyogo Furuhashi. Had been a reasonable presence in midfield before then. 4
Yang Hjun-Jun: Won Celtic the penalty with a good run but was then sent off for an unintentional yet dangerous challenge on Alex Cochrane. 3
Adam Idah: Not a good day for the Irishman. Led the line well enough but missed a penalty and lacked composure with two second-half chances. 4
Daizen Maeda: Flashed a header over the bar. Plenty of energy but not enough end product. 5
Substitutes: Furuhashi came on at the break and gave Celtic more attacking threat. The only other sub was young Daniel Kelly, who was booked in his 12-minute cameo.