'He didn't do enough of that' - Celtic captain Callum McGregor criticised for Real Madrid failing

The request came from former Hoops striker Charlie Nicholas, who has claimed that the Scotland midfielder was too conservative with his distribution in the 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid at Parkhead last week, despite McGregor being widely praised for his performance.

Celtic need a positive result against the displaced Ukrainians in Warsaw to keep themselves in contention in Group F against a Shakhtar side who started their campaign with a 4-1 win against RB Leipzig in Germany.

Nicholas told the Scottish Daily Express: "For Celtic, they must take something from Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw if they're to have any thoughts of finishing second in Group F.

"Last week's 4-1 win for Shakhtar in Leipzig was a massive blow to Celtic and I don't think anyone saw that one coming. It has really increased the stakes for this week's game against the Ukrainians.

"I expect Ange Postecoglou to adopt his normal strategy and style for this one because he only wants to play one way.

"If he was to go more cautious then he would have to make about five changes to his side and that's just not him.

"Celtic are going to leave some spaces which could be exploited but they'll still get chances of their own.

Celtic's Callum McGregor in Champions League action against Real Madrid last week. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

"Callum McGregor will be crucial.