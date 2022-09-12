What channel is Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic on? Champions League match info, kick-off time, TV details, team news

Ange Postecoglou’s men travel to Poland to face Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk as they look to record a key result with the aim of qualifying from the group.

Celtic were due to face Livingston on Saturday but had the weekend off due to the postponement of the Scottish football fixture card following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It means their last outing was the 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid at Celtic Park last Tuesday.

That same evening Donetsk defeated RB Leipzig 4-1 in Germany with Celtic flop Maryan Shved netting a brace.

Match details

Who: Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic

What: Champions League, Group F

Celtic last faced Shakhtar Donetsk in 2007. Picture: SNS

Where: Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im, Warsaw, Poland

When: Wednesday, September 14. Kick-off 5.45pm

Referee: Glenn Nyberg (Sweden)

How to watch

BT Sport are the UK’s broadcast partner of the Champions League and will provide live coverage. Build-up for the match starts at 5pm on BT Sport 4.

Last meeting

This is the third time the teams have been drawn in the same Champions League group. The first was in 2004/05 when Celtic finished bottom of the group which contained Donetsk, AC Milan and Barcelona. Their only win was against the Ukrainians. Three years later the teams met again in a group featuring AC Milan and Benfica. This time Celtic finished second. They lost 2-0 in Ukraine but won the second meeting, coming from 1-0 down to win 2-1 with goals from Jiri Jarosik and Massimo Donati.

Team news

Celtic will be without centre-back Carl Starfelt who has been ruled out for the remainder of the month due to a knee injury. Yosuke Ideguchi is also injured but is not in the Champions League squad.

Their opponents could be full strength for the encounter.

Anything else?