Gordon Strachan delivers glowing verdict on 'top manager' Ange Postecoglou

The Yokohama F. Marinos boss is understood to have verbally agreed terms with the Hoops over a move to Glasgow, and a confirmation of his arrival is expected in the near future.

The 55-year-old Greek-Australian led the Socceroos into the 2014 World Cup, and Strachan believes that his experience and fresh approach to the Scottish game can be enough to revitalise the Bhoys after a torrid 2020/21.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “The fact is that Ange, who’s coming in, if you actually look at what he does and the people who have worked with him, you’re talking about a top manager here.

"There’s no point in asking pundits because they’ve never watched him play, they’ve never seen his training, they’ve never seen his teams, they’ve never spoke to his players. Ask the players who have worked with a coach what he’s like, then you’ll find the truth.

"I think that Celtic people are excited about this.

"I’ve always said, if you ever get the chance to be Celtic manager, take it. When the crowds get back, you’re getting some of the best nights in European football. It doesn’t get any better.

"I’m sure he’ll be a success. I’m excited to get somebody who’s outside the box, and not just a name that we regularly see.