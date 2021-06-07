Ange Postecoglou 'verbally agrees terms' to become next Celtic manager

Ange Postecoglou is edging closer to becoming the next manager of Celtic. Picture: Getty

The Australian coach of Greek descent will move to the Parkhead side from Japanese outfit Yokohama F. Marinos and is expected to do so immediately after his final match in charge on Wednesday evening.

Sky Sports report Celtic are looking to have the head coach in place for the club’s pre-season training camp in Wales, which begins on July 5.

They also claim Celtic have agreed terms with Yokohama FM over a compensation fee, though the J-League side have so far refused to either confirm or deny the reports.

Postecoglou will have to go through a ten-day period of quarantine after arriving in Scotland, while Celtic also need permission granted from Uefa to officially confirm the coach as he doesn’t hold the required Pro License. They remain confident his 25 years in management will be enough to gain a 'recognition of competence procedure' exemption.

