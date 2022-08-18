Former Celtic winger 'keen' on UK return despite two failed transfer bids

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger moved to David Beckham’s Inter Miami in January 2020 and was named the club’s first ever MVP. Earlier this year he moved up the east coast from Florida in a £1.5m transfer to New York Red Bulls, where he shares a dressing room with former Parkhead striker Patryk Klimala.

The former St Mirren winger, who also had a loan spell at Sunderland in 2019, has recently found form and a goal-ratio of one in every two matches Stateside – alerting sides in the English Championship.

Huddersfield Town have already failed with a £750,000 bid according to 90min.com for the winger who earns $650,000 in the Big Apple.

Rivals in the skybet Championship, Millwall, have also made enquiries over a potential loan and reports have suggested the 25-year-old from Paisley would be keen to a move back to the UK after his spell in the States.