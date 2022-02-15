Who replaces Stephen Glass at Aberdeen, why Premier Sports are happy with Scottish Cup draw, Celtic and Rangers chances in Europe - The Scotsman Football Show

The Dons are on the search for a new boss following the sacking of Stephen Glass.

His 41-game tenure was not a success with just 14 wins during that time. Going into tonight’s cinch Premiership clash with St Johnstone, Aberdeen sit ninth in the league and are out of the Scottish Cup.

A number of names have been linked with the position, including Jack Ross, Jim Goodwin, Derek Adams, Paul Lambert, as well as Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Bod/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen.

Monday evening also saw the draw for the Scottish Cup quarter-final with Motherwell v Hibs, Hearts v St Mirren, Dundee v Rangers and Dundee United v Celtic.

All four games will likely be broadcast live over the weekend of March 12.

Celtic and Rangers are also in European action this weekend. The latter face Borussia Dortmund in the new look Europa League knockouts and the German giants will likely be missing key man Erling Haaland. Meanwhile, Celtic face Bodo/Glimt in the first ever edition of the Uefa Europa Conference League. They will play host to the Norwegians as Rangers make the trip to Germany.

In this episode of the Scotsman Sport Show, deputy sports editor Matthew Elder is joined by specialist football writer Joel Sked to discuss through the managerial candidates for Aberdeen, what to make of the Scottish Cup draw and why Celtic and Rangers can find confidence heading into their European fixtures.