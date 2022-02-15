Who replaces Stephen Glass at Aberdeen, why Premier Sports are happy with Scottish Cup draw, Celtic and Rangers chances in Europe - The Scotsman Football Show

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has one of the biggest decisions to make in his time at the club with the next managerial appointment.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 1:33 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Dons are on the search for a new boss following the sacking of Stephen Glass.

His 41-game tenure was not a success with just 14 wins during that time. Going into tonight’s cinch Premiership clash with St Johnstone, Aberdeen sit ninth in the league and are out of the Scottish Cup.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

A number of names have been linked with the position, including Jack Ross, Jim Goodwin, Derek Adams, Paul Lambert, as well as Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Bod/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen.

The Scotsman Sport Show.

Monday evening also saw the draw for the Scottish Cup quarter-final with Motherwell v Hibs, Hearts v St Mirren, Dundee v Rangers and Dundee United v Celtic.

All four games will likely be broadcast live over the weekend of March 12.

Celtic and Rangers are also in European action this weekend. The latter face Borussia Dortmund in the new look Europa League knockouts and the German giants will likely be missing key man Erling Haaland. Meanwhile, Celtic face Bodo/Glimt in the first ever edition of the Uefa Europa Conference League. They will play host to the Norwegians as Rangers make the trip to Germany.

In this episode of the Scotsman Sport Show, deputy sports editor Matthew Elder is joined by specialist football writer Joel Sked to discuss through the managerial candidates for Aberdeen, what to make of the Scottish Cup draw and why Celtic and Rangers can find confidence heading into their European fixtures.

Read More

Read More
Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers legend wants Ibrox return, Celtic's cle...

A message from the Editor: Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription

Dave CormackStephen GlassAberdeen
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.