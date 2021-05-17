Aberdeen confirm seven player departures with further updates to follow

Eight players have departed Aberdeen following the end of the season (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

First team players Ash Taylor, Tommie Hoban, Greg Leigh and Shay Logan have all been released after their contracts expired, while Callum Hendry (St Johnstone), Florian Kamberi (St Gallen) and Fraser Hornby (Reims) have all returned to their respective parent clubs following their loan spells.

Right-back Logan is the longest serving player to depart, having joined the club initially on loan from Brentford in January 2014, helping the club win the League Cup a few months later, before moving to the Dons permanently that summer. He finished this season on loan at Hearts, where he made five appearances to help the Tynecastle side clinch the Championship title.

Taylor, 30, was in his second stint at Pittodrie having returned to the club in 2019 after a previous three-year spell, while fellow centre-back Hoban was signed permanently by Derek McInnes last summer after suffering a cruciate ligament injury while on loan at Aberdeen from Watford during season 2018-19.

Left-back Leigh spent the 2019-20 season on-loan at Pittodrie from NAC Breda and returned to Aberdeen last October after leaving the Dutch outfit, however, his appearances have been limited due to a hamstring injury.

More player movement is expected at Pittodrie as Stephen Glass looks to rebuild the squad after replacing long-term predecessor Derek McInnes in the dug-out, with the club promising further updates on out of contract players in due course.

Glass said: “It is never an easy decision having to release players, many of whom who have a long association with the club over a number of years.

"But having had time to assess the squad in the latter part of the season, these decisions have been taken with our football strategy in mind, and to allow us to build a competitive first team for the season ahead.”

The Aberdeen statement added: “The club would like to thank all the players for their efforts during their time at Pittodrie, particularly those who have played a huge part in some memorable moments. We wish them all the best in their future careers.”