Former Scottish referee Steve Conroy has hailed the appointment of Nick Walsh as the man in the middle for the Viaplay Cup final, labelling him the “best in the country”.

Nick Walsh has been hailed as the "best referee in the country". (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Walsh will officiate his first League Cup final when Celtic and Rangers meet at Hampden Park later this month. It will only be the second time the rivals have met at this stage in the competition since the 2010/11 season.

“I think Nick is the right choice,” Conroy told Grosvenor Sport. “He’s been the best referee in the country since Bobby Madden left, but he has not been free from talking points or controversy this season, as we saw in the Hearts-Celtic game in October when a Michael Smith handball went unpunished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s an experienced team overall, with Kevin Clancy as the fourth official and John Beaton the VAR. They are guys who have been over the course before, so overall, it’s the right team.

"Nick did his first derby during Covid, so he was away from the baying masses, but he covered Celtic’s 4-0 win over Rangers earlier in the season, so he knows what to expect, and he won’t be over-awed.”

With VAR in operation, Conroy expressed his hope it “goes smoothly and without anything to discuss” while not taking too long to make decisions.

“Let’s hope if Beaton has to get involved, it doesn’t take four minutes to get to the decision, which is so frustrating for everyone involved,” he said. “And in that regard, tell the fans what’s going on. I think the SFA have been quite contemptuous of the public. We are the consumers. We are buying the product, and therefore, the paying public should be kept informed. They need to make announcements quickly on VAR calls and get the graphics on the big screens."