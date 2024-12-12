The ex-Rangers forward revealed what it was like to face Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic side.

Ex-Rangers title winner Jermain Defoe has revealed how it felt to play against Ange Postecoglou’s all action style as the former Celtic boss returns to Glasgow with his Tottenham Hotspur side tonight.

The under-pressure Australian boss brings his Tottenham side to Ibrox for a mouth-watering battle of Britain tie against Rangers in the Europa League, and will be desperate for a win after back-to-back defeats against Bournemouth and Chelsea in the English Premier League left some fans calling for his dismissal.

The 59-year-old has come in for criticism in the last few weeks for his expansive, all-action tactics, and now former Ibrox hero Defoe has lifted the lid on what it was like to face Postecoglou’s Celtic side ahead of Thursday’s night intriguing clash.

Former Rangers striker Jermain Defoe helps Ryan Kent celebrate a goal against Celtic. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

“I played against Ange’s Celtic team,” he told Sky Sports. “Everything was about quick restarts, the energy and like I was talking about the full-backs. They create a lot of chances and score a lot of goals. When you look back at last season and the first ten games, all the Tottenham fans were thought it was unbelievable to watch.”

The 42-year-old former English international was part of the Rangers title winning squad that saw their crown ripped from them following the arrival of Postecoglou at Celtic Park, whose attacking brand of football at Celtic Park saw them overthrow their Old Firm rivals.

However, while Defoe acknowledged how exciting the 59-year-old’s style of play was in Scotland, he believes he’ll need to change if he is to relieve pressure on his role and bring success to North London in the coming months.

“There’s the other side of it, though,” admitted Defoe. “I wouldn’t say it’s the manager going against his principles. I just think sometimes you have to be able to adapt. I’m not saying he can’t adapt. But it’s just that the state of the game changes. The environment. There were times where there is nothing wrong with getting back into a low block and seeing the game out.”

Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan has also weighed in on the Postecoglou debate, defending the Australian’s recruitment and legacy that he left current boss Brendan Rodgers to work with at Celtic Park.

“Everybody thinks recruitment has to be a lot of money, but just think about this,” said Strachan. “Maeda, £1.5 million. Kyogo, £1.5million. Matt O’Riley, £1.5 million. Johnston at right back, £2 million.

“Recruitment and development, there's been a lot of thought put into that. And not only do you get good players, but you can sell them on like Matt O’Riley for £30 million, which keeps it all going.

"There seems to be more energy in this team. I think there's a hybrid between Ange and Brendan, which is great. And it's good work by the people at the top to make sure that happens.