Ex-Celtic and current Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is one of the ‘best defenders in history’ and can play into his 40s, according to one of his former team-mates.

Signed by former Celtic head coach Neil Lennon for a reported fee of £2.6million in 2013, the defender spent two seasons in Glasgow after joining from Eredivisie outfit Groningen, winning two Scottish Premiership titles and a Scottish League Cup, before he was prized away by Southampton for a fee of £13 million, where he lined-up alongside Jose Fonte for three seasons.

Rangers' Fashion Sakala (L) and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during a UEFA Champions League match between Rangers and Liverpool at Ibrox Stadium in 2022. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Joining Liverpool for a record fee of £75million just five years after his departure from Celtic, the Netherlands captain has moulded himself into one of the best defenders in world football, winning the UEFA Champions League, English Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during his seven year stay at Anfield.

However, despite recently celebrating his 33rd birthday, Fonte believes his former club team-mate has all the skills needed to continue his trophy laden career beyond his 40s, with the ex-Portugal international hailing the Dutch skipper as a ‘monster’.

“Virgil is one of the best defenders in Premier League history without a doubt,” said Fonte. “What he has done is incredible. It’s great to hear his name in that conversation because I had the pleasure to play alongside him, he looks back to his very best now with Liverpool. My son even prefers Van Dijk to me. He has a Van Dijk shirt on his bedroom wall but not one of mine, maybe that says a lot about how incredible Van Dijk has been.

Celtic paid just £2.6million for van Dijk - he become the world's most expensive defender just five years later when he joined Liverpool from Southampton for £75 million. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

“I’d back him to play into his 40s because although he still has pace, he would be able to adapt in his positioning and anticipate the game even better as years go on. If he stays healthy with no injuries he’ll be able to play into his 40s, it’ll just be about what he wants to do with his career because it can be very draining to play at the highest level.

