£6m-rated man set to become free agent

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have developed a habit of recruiting players and selling them for profit but they could end up losing one of their first-team stars to the English Premier League for nothing next summer.

That is according to former Celtic manager Neil Lennon who reckons that Greg Taylor could make the step into the English top flight when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor signed for Celtic in the summer of 2019 after completing a £3million switch from Kilmarnock before making the left-back position his own as he filled the void left by the £25m departure of Kieran Tierney to Arsenal. The Scotland international has gone on to make 187 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals, winning nine honours including four league titles and being named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year for season 2022-23.

Despite his status as one of the club's most reliable performers, the 27-year-old is set to become a free agent in just six months as he approaches the end of his contract. Valued at around £6m by the experts at Transfermarkt.com, Taylor will be free speak to interested clubs in January, and could depart Celtic Park at the end of the season for nothing if he fails to agree a new deal.

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor is out of contract at the end of the season. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers stated that securing Taylor’s future was a "priority" at the end of the summer transfer window, but admitted last week that no agreement has yet been reached. "There does come a point where both sides, we have to understand what we're thinking, because if it's not going to happen, then OK," Rodgers said. “We can then plan and prepare going forward. But I really hope it doesn't get to that because I love working with Greg Taylor."

Lennon, who signed Taylor from Kilmarnock during his second spell in charge, admits he would hate to see the defender leave for nothing, but reckons he is good enough to play in the EPL, where the wages would eclipse what is on offer at Parkhead, particularly as reliable left-backs with Champions League experience are “hard to find”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to OLBG, Lennon said: “Greg Taylor has been such a consistent performer for Celtic domestically and in Europe when you consider the money that they paid for him. He is a really good footballer and really good defender. I think he's surprised a lot of people. He's just improved and improved year in, year out. I understand why Brendan wants him to stay because left backs are hard to find and he's a really consistent performer.

“I would be loathed to see him leave Celtic and he looks really happy there, but Greg Taylor could play in the Premier League, I’m pretty sure of it. Look at the likes of Ryan Christie, Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer who have gone down there and made an impact, which Matt O’Riley will continue doing after his impact against Manchester City.