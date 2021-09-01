Ex-Celtic star Olivier Ntcham makes move to Swansea City on three-year deal

Olivier Ntcham has joined Swansea City on a three-year deal.

By Joel Sked
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 1:08 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 1:19 pm
Olivier Ntcham has joined Swansea City. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The former Celtic midfielder left Parkhead this summer with the English Championship side confirming the transfer the day after the window closed.

Ntcham made 150 appearances for Celtic across four seasons after joining from Manchester City in a big-money move.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

The Frenchman had been on loan at Genoa prior to the switch to Glasgow, going on to play his part in eight trophy wins, including three league titles.

The 25-year-old fell out of favour last season and spent the second half of the campaign with Marseille in his homeland.

"I would like to thank everyone at Celtic for the 3 years and a half [years] l was there,” he said after leaving the club last month.

"Thanks to all the coaching, the staff, the players and everyone working at the club.

"Finally, I would like to thank the loyal supporters who have always supported us.

"I wish you all the best for the future."

