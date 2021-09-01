Celtic squad depth hailed as Ange Postecoglou and Dom McKay sing from same hymn sheet

Celtic chief executive Dom McKay (left) and head coach Ange Postecoglou are both happy with the club's summer transfer business. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Hoops squeezed through a midnight loan move for Tottenham centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers after completing the signings of Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis from VVV Venlo and Portuguese winger Filipe Jota on loan from Benfica earlier in the day.

The new arrivals bring the total number of new aquisitions at Celtic Park during the summer transfer window to 12, with Ryan Christie, Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer all heading out the exit door, while Leigh Griffiths also joined Dundee on loan.

Some Celtic fans remain concerned over the depth of the squad and whether there is enough cover in all positions to sustain a Premiership title challenge while pushing for success in the Europa League, but Postecoglou insists he is happy with the resources at his disposal.

“Everyone at the club has worked hard on making really good progress in this window and I am really pleased with the depth of quality we have managed to deliver,” he told the Celtic website.

“I think the squad is in good shape for the challenges ahead and I look forward to get working as a unit with the whole squad together, as one, after the international break.

“While so many players have come in, I would also like to thank the first team guys who have moved on from Celtic, for their contribution to the club.

“Odsonne and Ryan are two players who have been fantastic for the club over a number of years. They wanted to look at new opportunities, I am sure they will continue to have very successful careers and I wish them well for the future. I also wish Leigh well on his loan spell at Dundee, where I am sure he will get back into some important playing time.”

Celtic chief executive Dom McKay, who replaced Peter Lawell at the start of July, also hailed the club’s transfer business, describing his first months at the helm as a “busy period”.

He said: “We have strengthened the squad in all areas of the pitch, with international-level talent, and while naturally disappointed to see some faces head in the opposite direction, we wish them every success in their next ventures."