Ex-Celtic director says 'silent' club must speak out against 'disgraceful' banners

UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against the Parkhead club after banners declaring ‘F*** the Crown’ and ‘Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan’, a reference to the intruder who broke into the Queen’s Buckingham Palace bedroom in 1982, appeared in the Celtic fans' section during the Champions League fixture in Warsaw.

Kelly, who was on the Celtic board from 1990 until 1994, stressed that the Glasgow club should publicly address the matter in a bid to avoid a repeat during the Scottish Premiership match at St Mirren on Sunday, which will be preceeded by a minute's applause to mark the death of the Queen last Thursday.

Speaking to Jeremy Kyle on TalkTV, Kelly, who is also a former Lord Provost of Glasgow, said the banners were "disgraceful and completely inappropriate" but pointed out that the game was in Poland so Celtic had limited control over the situation.

"But it should never have happened," he added. "Celtic is a football club, a sporting organisation. It is not a political institution.

"These people should be told that quite clearly buy the club. The club is silent on this.

"The club should come out and make it absolutely clear that this has no part of Celtic or Scottish football."

Ange Postecoglou used his pre-match press conference to call on Celtic fans to show respect during the minute's applause at St Mirren Park, with Buddies boss Stephen Robinson commenting: "We just hope everybody is respectful."

Celtic have been called on to publicly condemn the banners which appeared during the 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Kelly added: "I understand [Celtic] are just turning a blind eye hoping it will go away.

"The game was cancelled at Celtic Park so there was no demonstrations there, but there is a game coming up on Sunday in Paisley again away from home and the club must make its position clear on that.

"The Scottish stewards and Scottish police must make sure that no such banners appear at the game.