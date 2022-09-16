Ange Postecoglou responds to Celtic fan banners and asks supporters to respect Queen tribute at St Mirren

The Paisley club confirmed they planned the tribute for their home game, which comes days after Celtic became the subject of UEFA disciplinary proceedings after supporters displayed an anti-Crown banner during Wednesday’s Champions League draw against Shakhtar Donetsk.

When asked if he had a message for supporters ahead of Sunday’s planned tribute, Postecoglou said: “I have the same message to our fans that we always have. As I said before the game (against Shakhtar), we will abide by the protocols. We wore black armbands on Wednesday night.

“I think there’s a minute’s applause, we will abide by whatever obligations and responsibilities we have as a football club. We will do that in a respectful manner. We want our supporters to do the same.”

One banner among Celtic supporters in Warsaw declared ‘F*** the Crown’ while another read ‘Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan’, a reference to the intruder who broke into the Queen’s Buckingham Palace bedroom in 1982. Supporters also expressed anti-monarchy sentiments in song. There had been no minute’s silence before the game but both sets of teams wore black armbands.

When asked whether the banners overshadowed Celtic’s performance, Postecoglou added: "Depends on what you are reading or listening to.

“My focus is on us as a football club and the performance was really strong at the highest level of competition.

"We’ve still got some growth to do as a football team in terms of playing at that level on a consistent basis. I was encouraged by our progress but also know that we need to keep improving in those areas.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou takes a training session ahead of the trip to St Mirren on Sunday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

“We’ll keep representing our football club in the best possible way.”

Speaking at his pre-match media conference on Friday morning, St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson said: “We will be showing our utmost respects. We just hope everybody is respectful.”

Postecoglou said later: “I’m not going to speak on behalf of anyone else’s supporters. I will look after our own club and our own supporters.

“Like I said, we will do whatever is required, as we have so far I think in a fairly respectful way as a football club.”