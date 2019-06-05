European heavyweights 'prepared for bidding war' over Celtic star

Porto are happy to enter a bidding war in order to land Celtic's Olivier Ntcham, according to the Daily Record.

The Portuguese giants had the player watched as Ntcham played the final 15 minutes of the France under-21 clash against Belgium on Monday evening.

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham.

Suitors of the midfielder for quite some time, Porto have seemingly not been put off by Marseille's interest, which could see the player's price tag driven up as both sides battle it out for his signature.

New Marseille boss Andre Villas-Boas is said to be a keen admirer of Ntcham and has monitored the player's development over the last 12 months.

The Record are reporting that Ntcham would prefer a move back to his native France, but that Porto are hoping the lure of Champions League football will prove too strong.

