European club 'irritated' by impending move of Celtic star, Steven Gerrard recommendation lands ex-Ibrox ace new club, Celtic hero offered mega-money move - Scottish Football Transfer Round-up

Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer is said to be nearing a move to Brentford. Picture: SNS

Leverkusen ‘irritated’ by impending Ajer move

Bayer Leverkusen are said to be ‘very irritated’ that Kristoffer Ajer appears to be on the verge of a £13.5 million move to Brentford having apparently told the German outfit he would only sign for them. Leverkusen were unwilling to match Brentford’s bid but thought Ajer’s desire would drive the price down. (Bild)

Mega-money offer for Christie

Ryan Christie could be nearing a Celtic exit with reports Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are set to offer the midfielder a mega-money contract to swap Glasgow for the Gulf. The 26-year-old Scottish international has one year left on his contract at Celtic Park. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers bid for midfielder

Rangers have offered £3.85 million for Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman, according to reports in the Netherlands. The Ibrox side have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old throughout most of the summer and are now said to have made an official offer to the Eredivisie outfit. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard recommendation lands ex-Ibrox defender new club

A glowing reference from Rangers boss Steven Gerrard helped Jon Flanagan find a new club in HB Koge, the Danish second-tier club have revealed. Former Reds team-mate Daniel Agger also played a part in the deal as Flanagan looks to kick-start his career having not played a competitive game since leaving Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Edwards signs on at Tannadice

Defender Ryan Edwards hailed the atmosphere among the Dundee United squad after signing a new two-year contract. Edwards has committed his future until the summer of 2023 following speculation linking Tranmere, Wigan and Fleetwood with interest in the centre-back. (The Scotsman)

Porteous insists he’s happy at Hibs

Ryan Porteous insists he is happy at Hibs and feels he is learning all the time, amid speculation linking him with a move away from Easter Road. Millwall failed in an attempt to recruit the defender during the January transfer window while clubs including QPR, Besiktas, and Galatasaray have all been credited with an interest. (Evening News)

Doig interest ramps up

West Ham United and Nottingham Forest are the latest clubs to be linked with Hibs defender Josh Doig. (Evening News)

