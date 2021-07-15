Joey Veerman: Rangers 'submit £3.85m offer' for in-demand transfer target

Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman, centre, is wanted by Rangers and Verona. Picture: Getty

The Ibrox side have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old throughout most of the summer and are now said to have made an official offer to the Eredivisie outfit.

The bid is thought to be short of the transfer bid submitted by Verona, who are said to have approached Heerenveen with a £5 million offer.

However, the Dutch side are said to be waiting for the player to pick his desired destination before entering into negotiations over the final fee, with reports suggesting they could hold out for as much as £10 million for a player who has yet to make his international debut. Veerman himself described the asking price as “crazy” and “doesn’t make sense” following the financial impact of the pandemic.

Rangers would be looking to make the Dutchman their fourth summer signing after the additions of John Lundstram, Nnamdi Ofoborh and Fashion Sakala.

