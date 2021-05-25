Eddie Howe provides instruction for Celtic as former Parkhead ace to interview for manager's job

Eddie Howe is moving closer to becoming Celtic's next manager. Picture: SNS

Howe instructs Celtic to go for coaches

Eddie Howe has told Celtic to make approaches for Bournemouth trio Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone and Richard Hughes after the Championship club’s play-off bid ended. Howe wants to add Purches and Weatherstone to his coaching staff at Parkhead while the latter will be brought in as head scout. (Daily Record)

Ex-Celtic ace to interview for Dunfermline job

Peter Grant will interview for the chance to become next manager of Dunfermline Athletic after Stevie Crawford’s resignation. The former Celtic midfielder left Alloa Athletic after their relegation from the second tier. (Scottish Sun)

SFA bat away strict liability talk

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has dismissed calls for strict liability to be introduced in the aftermath of disorder in Glasgow’s George Square on the day Rangers lifted the Premiership trophy. (The Scotsman)

Hibs still hopeful over Irvine

Hibs remain hopeful of extending Jackson Irvine’s stay in Edinburgh, with a long-term contract at Easter Road still on the table following the culmination of the season. (Evening News)

Hibs youngster on Liverpool trial

Hibs youngster Ethan Laidlaw has gone on trial with Liverpool this weekend. The 16-year-old is highly-rated at Easter Road and signed his first professional contract earlier this year. However, interest from south of the border is intensifying with Leeds United having already granted the striker a training stint. (Daily Record)

Hearts due compensation for Irving

Hearts will be entitled to claim training compensation of more than £300,000 if midfielder Andy Irving leaves on freedom of contract this summer. The 21-year-old has been offered a new deal at Tynecastle Park but has yet to sign with his existing agreement due to expire at the end of this month. (The Scotsman)

Mellon set to leave Tannadice

Micky Mellon looks set to leave Dundee United after a year in charge at Tannadice. Speculation has recently linked the boss with Doncaster Rovers and former club Tranmere after relative success of Tayside, finishing safely ninth in the SPFL Premiership and leading the club to a Scottish Cup semi-final. (The Scotsman)

Wright not concerned about future

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright stressed he is not concerned about his own future after his side suffered relegation following a play-off defeat to Dundee. (The Scotsman)

Adam dedicates play-off win

Dundee’s Charlie Adam helped his hometown team into the SPFL Premiership – but dedicated the win to former midfielder Kevin McDonald ahead of life-changing kidney transplant surgery this week. (The Scotsman)

McPake heralds best day of career

James McPake has described leading Dundee to promotion as the greatest achievement in his career. The Dundee manager said he had known highs and lows but felt the success, when there were doubts about his future as recently as March, eclipses everything else in football to date. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen face Israeli competition

Aberdeen face competition from Hapoel Jerusalem in their bid to land defender Clark Robertson. Manager Stephen Glass is hoping to bring the former Dons stopper back to the club for a second spell amid interest from the English lower leagues. They’ll now also have to fight off an approach from Hapoel, who held a zoom meeting with Robertson. (Daily Record)

