Micky Mellon set to leave Dundee United after year at Tannadice

Dundee Utd Manager Micky Mellon. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Scottish boss moved north from Tranmere Rovers for his first football role in his homeland, replacing Robbie Neilson who joined Hearts after earning promotion with the Tangerines.

However speculation has recently linked the boss with a return to his former club after relative success of Tayside, finishing safely ninth in the SPFL Premiership and leading the club to Hampden where they lost 2-0 to Hibs in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Now reports from the city suggest his Tannadice tenure is over but the parting is ‘amicable’. Mellon won 32% of his games in charge – 15 from 46, losing 16 and drawing 15.

Doncaster Rovers were previously said to be keen on the 49-year-old and now suggestions are he could replace Keith Hill at his old club on Merseyside.

As well as managing the Tangerines, Mellon has also released a book on football management during the season.