Gordon Strachan explains sensational Celtic return - and he will continue as Dundee technical director

Gordon Strachan is on the verge of a return to Celtic Park.

The 64-year-old, who was a successful manager of Celtic between 2005 and 2009, is expected to begin his post this week. However, he will also continue in his current role as technical director at Dens Park in an unusual dual responsibility across two Scottish clubs.

Strachan will assist in the running of the Celtic’s football academy, the women’s team and newly-established B team, and will report into chief executive Dominic McKay with suggestions and feedback.

While Strachan was happy to act as a sounding board for Dundee manager James McPake, he has kept his distance from first-team affairs at Dens Park and is expected to do the same at Celtic as new manager Ange Postecoglou makes his mark. His son Gavin is part of Postecoglou’s coaching team.

A trusted former lieutenant of majority shareholder Dermot Desmond, Strachan has been linked with a role at Celtic since the turn of the year and brings a familiar face at a time when long-standing chief executive Peter Lawwell, manager Neil Lennon and captain Scott Brown have all left in the past six months.

Commenting on the appointment, McKay said: “Like all high performance environments, we never stand still and always seek development and improvement and I look forward to working with Gordon over the next three months, utilising the extensive expertise and knowledge he has to the benefit of the club”.

“Gordon brings with him a wealth of experience in the areas of football development, from both his previous time here at Celtic and from the many roles he has held within football, including as our national team manager”.

“Gordon achieved great things for Celtic as our manager. It goes without saying that he has a really close connection to Celtic and of course a tremendous affection for the club.”

Strachan admitted that the opportunity to work on the development of young players was a major draw in taking up the temporary role at Celtic.

“I am really looking forward to returning to the club to assist in these areas,” Strachan said. “The development of young players and seeing them improve and grow is a real passion for me and I will do anything I can to support the club in these areas.

“Great people at Celtic always do great work. I look forward to building on this work, liaising with Dom and all our Celtic colleagues once again and hope we can work together for the benefit of the club and these teams so they ultimately can develop further and bring Celtic success.”

“I also look forward to continuing my work at Dundee, where I have established a great working relationship and close bond with the manager, managing director, staff and coaches.”

Strachan returned to Dundee, the club where he started his career, in June 2019. He was brought in to oversee the Dens Park youth academy and was given the freedom to implement his own views about youth development.

Celtic defeated Dundee 6-0 at Parkhead on Sunday in the first meeting of the sides since last summer’s controversial SPFL vote to curtail the league season after football was shut down due to Covid.

Celtic were eventually declared champions after Dundee changed their vote when their emailed ballot paper got held up in the SPFL firewall system.