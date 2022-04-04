'Didn't think Celtic had any chance of winning title' - Ange Postecoglou earns glowing praise

The Parkhead side started the campaign with a new manager in Ange Postecoglou who had no experience of Scottish football and a rebuilding job on his hands.

However, the last 12 games has seen the Australian guide his Celtic side from trailing rivals Rangers by six points to leading the league by six points with a better goal difference.

The 2-1 win at Ibrox on Sunday has put Celtic in a commanding position to win back the league title with just six games left.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"I didn’t think that Celtic had any chance of winning a title this season given what Postecoglou had to inherit," Sutton revealed in his Daily Record column.

“The fact he even had them challenging was impressive enough, but to have them six points clear at this stage is a remarkable effort.

“Only a fool will say it is over. It’s not easy to win a championship, especially the first as it would be for a lot of the Celtic squad.

“Crucially, no-one inside the camp will think it is done. The manager and skipper simply won’t allow that to happen.

“You saw them and heard them after the last Rangers game saying that nothing had been achieved after the 3-0 win and that’s the same here. There are still 18 points up for grabs and Celtic are going to have to keep their foot on the pedal.”