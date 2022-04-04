The Celtic difference maker revealed with 'masterful' tribute

The Australian scored the equaliser in the 2-1 victory, while he was a constant threat during his time on the pitch, especially in the first-half.

On Sky Sports commentary Rangers legend Ally McCoist waxed lyrical about his display.

“The one player that really made the difference was Tom Rogic, particularly in the first 45 minutes," he said.

Celtic's Tom Rogic impressed in the win over Rangers. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“He was playing in pockets in front of the Rangers back four, he was picking the ball up, I thought he was different class."

Rogic has been hugely impressive under countryman Ange Postecoglou. He is one game away from making the most number of appearances in a single season for Celtic since signing for the club in 2013.

The goal against Rangers was his sixth of the season and another moment where he demonstrated his ability in big matches for the club.

Many were expecting Matt O’Riley to start ahead of Rogic after his impact in the previous meeting between the sides at Celtic Park.

“But Postecoglou went with Rogic and the pay off was terrific," Chris Sutton wrote in his Daily Record column. “Everyone knows my feelings on Rogic and it was all there again from him.

“Touch and poise. Composure and authority. His goal might have been a simple enough finish, but it’s just the way he does it. Stress free where others panic.

“Rogic has been one of the real success stories of the Postecoglou reign and that was a masterful performance just when his boss needed it.”