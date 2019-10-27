Derek McInnes apologises to Aberdeen fans after Celtic hammering

Derek McInnes has apologised to the Aberdeen supporters for his side's inept first-half display against Celtic.

The hosts were dismantled in the opening period with all four goals in the 4-0 defeat coming before the interval.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes. Picture: SNS

Odsonne Edouard struck in the 10th minute before 18-year-old right-back Jeremie Frimpong made it 2-0 five minutes later with his first Hoops goal.

Further first-half strikes from James Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi had the points secured by the break.

McInnes said: "That was a huge disappointment for me today.

"I was astonished at some of the defending and some of the goals we lost.

"It was painful and I can only apologise to supporters because our supporters are deserving of far better than that.

"I think I am deserving of better than that from my team and my players are better than what they showed today.

"I thought we were awful. After losing the first goal we lacked personality and determination and I always felt every time the ball went into the box in the first half it ended up in a goal for Celtic.

"The biggest issue was the lack of tackles, contact, determination."

McInnes was particularly displeased by the way Edouard was able to make his way in to the box to fire in the opener.

He said: "The first goal in particular was awful. Awful.

"It is good play from them but the lack of challenge and determination to stop that happening was particularly poor for me and it didn't get much better.

"We lost confidence from then on and we looked like a team who stood back and admired Celtic's good play.

"We can still lose to Celtic when they are at their best but I don't expect us to lose the types of goals we lost today because I expect us to let Celtic know we are there a bit more than we did."