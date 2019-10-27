Rangers ace eyed by four EPL clubs, Celtic star wanted to replace £80m signing, ex-Celtic hero in row with Rangers legend's wife, Hibs boss responds to pressure - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Sunday's Scottish football news and gossip. Stories on Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen. 1. Kamara wanted Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is on the radar of four English Premier League sides. Aston Villa, Brighton, Burnley and Crystal Palace are all said to be interested in the ex-Dundee star. (Daily Mail) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Europa League is a 'joke' The Europa League is a 'joke competition' according to former Celtic star Davie Provan. Though he reckons the tournament is good for Celtic and Rangers, he slates it is an 'insurance policy for the European also-rans'. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Leicester eye Ajer Leicester City are considering a move for Kristoffer Ajer as they search for a replacement for Harry Maguire, who left for Manchester United in a 80-million-pound deal the summer. (Daily Mail) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Lennon on Taylor Neil Lennon has revealed he's had a heart-to-heart with Greg Taylor over the left-back's lack of playing time, insisting he's been training hard and his opportunity will come soon. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3