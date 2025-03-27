The defender opened up on his Celtic career on international duty.

Celtic full-back Alistair Johnston has poured cold water on speculation linking him with a summer move away from the club, insisting he is still “learning” at Celtic Park.

Johnston was speaking following Canada’s Concacaf Nations League third place clash with neighbours USA at the weekend, which saw goals from Tani Oluwaseyi and Jonathan Edwards seal a 2-1 win for his side and claim the bronze award in the competition.

It adds another honour to the Canadian defender’s impressive list, with Johnston already winning a total of six trophies since his arrival at Celtic Park in January 2023. One of the team’s best performers this year, he now has his eyes set on secure a first domestic treble in green and white come the end of the season.

Celtic's Alistair Johnston in action for Canada. | AFP via Getty Images

Last week, his success in Glasgow saw his national team Jesse Marsch question if it was becoming too much of a breeze for him at Celtic, with the ex-Leeds United boss admitting: “There are some weeks when I watch Alistair and I think… the games are too easy for him. At some point, players do need to be challenged in a bigger way.”

In spite of Marsch’s comments though, Johnston revealed why his time at Celtic is still transforming him as a player, insisting the move to the Hoops are giving him vital experiences that can help him play a big role for his country at next summer’s World Cup.

“Every single match now is massive when you know that our country obviously is going to be participating in the World Cup,” said the Celtic defender. “It seems like a long way away, but realistically it is less than a year and a half to go. We want to make sure that we're heading into that in the highest of highs with all the momentum behind us as a nation. So it's an important time for us.

“You're playing against the best teams in the world [at Celtic] and then also it goes hand-in-hand with the national team. You're getting that experience, playing the Champions League, playing against Kingsley Coleman, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, some of the best wingers that have graced a football pitch over the past decade.

“As a full-back, getting those experiences, seeing what those players are like and testing yourself to see, all right, how do I match up against these top, top players? What can I improve on and do I belong at this level? I think that's something that I've definitely learned from these past experiences and I think it's helping not only my career here at Celtic but also the national team level where I feel really comfortable.

“Jesse Marsh has really empowered a couple of us guys and it's something that I've really enjoyed and I think that I've brought that back to Celtic as well – trying to help Callum McGregor and the other older guys in any way possible. It's an unbelievable time to be given that opportunity and that kind of license to take a bigger role because we're going into a home World Cup.”