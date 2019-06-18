David Turnbull to sign for Celtic after first-team assurances

David Turnbull is set to sign for Celtic - days after the club tweeted about the "magnificent offer" they made the player.

The Motherwell midfielder couldn't agree terms with the Scottish Champions on Friday which prompted the club to take to social media.

The tweets read: "#CelticFC was pleased to agree a record-breaking fee with Motherwell FC for David Turnbull and we have quickly followed this up with a fantastic offer to the player through his agent.

"Currently, we have been unable to come to an agreement with the player’s agent. #CelticFC is content that it has made a magnificent offer and it is now up to the agent and player to decide if the player wants to join Celtic. If not, we move on."

Celtic had agreed a £2.8million deal, which could rise to £3.2million, with the Steelmen.

However, according to the Scottish Sun, the 19-year-old is on the verge of agreeing to move to Parkhead, despite interest from England.

Turnbull had sought assurances that he would earn first-team football.

It is a move which would be backed by Celtic captain Scott Brown who urged the teenager to join the club and carry on his development.

He said: “I think Turnbull would be a fantastic signing for Celtic. It would be the right club to come to for him, given how we develop players into top quality players.

“Look at myself, James Forrest, Callum McGregor and Kieran Tierney all coming through. We are all Scottish lads."

