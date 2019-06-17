Celtic captain Scott Brown urges David Turnbull to sign from Motherwell

Celtic captain Scott Brown believes David Turnbull will be in emotional turmoil as he considers his next move but has urged the Motherwell midfielder to join him at the Scottish champions.

Turnbull, Scotland’s Young Player of the Year, rejected Celtic’s contract offer last week after the club had agreed a £3 million transfer fee with Motherwell.

Celtic have since made it clear they will not be improving the personal terms for Turnbull, which they described as “magnificent”.

The 19-year-old is believed to be weighing up alternative options in England, where Sky Bet Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have a firm interest in him.

But Celtic skipper Brown hopes Turnbull follows his example by rejecting a move south of the border.

“When I left Hibs in 2007 I had options to go to England,” recalled Brown.

“I also had the option to sign for Rangers. I picked Celtic over all of them. They filled me with confidence that they wanted to build a team around me.

“I wanted to come and win trophies and play in the Champions League against the best players in the world.

“That’s why I’ve stayed here and loved every single moment of it.

“I think Turnbull would be a fantastic signing for Celtic. It would be the right club to come to for him, given how we develop players into top quality players.

“Look at myself, James Forrest, Callum McGregor and Kieran Tierney all coming through. We are all Scottish lads.

“We have had fantastic coaches all the way through youth level and now we have coaches who have learned under great managers and we have got a great manager as well.

“It would be a great place for David to come, learn, play in front of 60,000 fans, win trophies and play in the Champions League. I don’t think there is a better option than to come to Celtic.

“Our fans would take to anyone who does really well at the club with the jersey on. You have to remember David is only 19 years old, his head and his emotions will be all over the place. You have to give him that bit of leeway. There is still time for him to come here and everyone in that changing room would welcome him.

“I remember when Hibs accepted the bid for me, my head was all over the place.

“I didn’t know what to do and lots of people are telling you different things.

“It’s hard and you have to feel for the kid. But for me, it would be great for him to come here to play for a club which is going places.”