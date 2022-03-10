David Turnbull Celtic injury update as midfielder's return timeline revealed

Celtic's David Turnbull is nearing a return from injury but the Dundee United game is 'too soon'. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The midfielder, who has been out with since damaging his hamstring in the Premier Sports Cup final win over Hibs in December, is set to return join full training with the squad next week following the Scottish Cup quarter-final trip to Dundee United on Monday.

Postecoglou confirmed the United game was "too soon" for the former Motherwell playmaker but added: "The plan for him is, all going well, he will probably train with us post-Monday and we will see how we go from there.

"I don't know if he will be available for Ross County but he will be training with the team.

"Everyone else - we had a few sore bodies at the end of the game against Livingston, three games in a week and the artificial pitch took its toll a little bit and we have given some of the boys a couple of days off to recover.

"We are training Saturday and Sunday and I expect everyone from the last game to be available."