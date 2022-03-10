Ange Postecoglou opens door for Scott Brown's Celtic return

Brown quit the Dons on Tuesday just nine months after leaving Parkhead in order to take up a player-coach role with the Pittodrie club working alongside Stephen Glass.

His coaching responsibilities were removed when Glass was sacked and replaced by Jim Goodwin last month, leading the 36-year-old to depart the club in order to "focus on his coaching development".

Brown led Celtic to a unrivalled success over his 14 years in Glasgow’s east end, and Postecoglou admitted he would welcome the former club captain back with open arms.

Scott Brown spent 14 years at Celtic - and Ange Postecoglou says the door is open to a return. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"From my perspective, I don't think anyone should be in any doubt that there will always be an open door here for Scott Brown,” the Celtic boss said.

"The guy is one of the legends of this football club and will go down as one of the greatest ever.

"In terms of what he wants to do with his future, he's best placed to answer that. He's obviously made a decision right now and then after that, it's up to him.

"From my perspective, he's a guy who I've admired from afar but having been here for the last nine months and hearing about him and the kind of person he was - as much a footballer - he's left a massive legacy here at the football club.

"From that perspective, whatever he does in the future I'm sure there will always be a welcome place for him here."