David Goodwillie signs for Raith Rovers despite Val McDermid objections

The 32-year-old’s arrival has been heralded as “crucial to the club’s promotion push" by manager John McGlynn, but comes with the baggage of Goodwillie having been ruled to be a rapist in a civil court case in 2016, although no criminal proceedings were instructed.

A Crown Office statement at the time read: “This case was looked at very carefully by Crown counsel who concluded that there was insufficient evidence in law to raise criminal proceedings. As a result no proceedings were instructed.”

Goodwillie has never acknowledged his guilt and McDermid, a best-selling crime author, voiced her opposition to the controversial frontman making the move to Stark’s Park after reports emerged that he was a target for the Kirkcaldy club.

David Goodwillie has signed for Raith Rovers from Clyde. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

In a series of posts on social media, McDermid, a former Rovers director, wrote at the end of December: "Really? Is this the message @RaithRovers want to send?

"I argued strenuously against this when I was a board member.

“He’s not a role model in any sense. I don’t want him running around with my name on his chest.

"Two criminal convictions [for assault in 2008 and 2012] and a civil finding of rape. That’s pretty guilty in my book".

However, Raith have sealed a move for the former Dundee United, Blackburn and Scotland striker on a permanent deal until the end of season 2023-24.

Rovers manager McGlynn previously worked with the player during his first spell in charge of the Stark’s Park side when he took him on loan from Tannadice.

He told the club website: “I have worked with David before and he has a proven track record as a goalscorer throughout his career at every level. We know from matches against Clyde in League 1 that he always carried a goal threat.

"Signing him, I believe, is crucial to the club’s promotion push in our quest to reach the SPFL Premiership – it is a great signing for Raith Rovers as a club, as David is the top goalscorer in Scotland.

“Every striker at the club will benefit greatly from his experience in matches and training

“We thank Clyde FC for their co-operation in concluding this signing.”